Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 14 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nachiket Samant’s directorial Baby Do Die Do crashed in its second week at the Indian box office box office. Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, and Chunky Panday‘s film failed to witness any improvement in footfalls despite the BOGO offer. The theatrical journey is now close to over. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection Day 14

According to estimates, Baby Do Die Do wrapped up its second week, earning just 1.29 crore net. It collected only 11 lakh on Thursday. The reviews were positive, but commercial entertainers like Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 prevented it from creating a niche at the ticket windows.

In its first week, Baby Do Die Do had collected 3.43 crore. Unfortunately, it crashed with a 62% drop in the second week. The cumulative total in India now stands at 4.72 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 5.56 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.43 crore

Week 2: 1.29 crore

Total: 4.72 crore

A disaster at the box office!

Made on a budget of 25 crore, Baby Do Die Do has recovered just 18.88% of its investment in two weeks. The losses are increasing with every passing day. The makers would be suffering a deficit of over 20 crore at the Indian box office.

Huma Qureshi starrer unfortunately could not triumph in theatres. But here’s hoping it finds its audience and wins appreciation upon its OTT release.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 4.72 crore

Budget recovery: 18.88%

India gross: 5.56 crore

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