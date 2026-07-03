Baby Do Die Do Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher, Seema Pahwa, Rachit Singh, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, Himanshu Malik

Director: Nachiket Samant

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review Ft. Huma Qureshi’s Brilliant Act!(Photo Credit: Instagram)

What’s Good: A very simple storytelling that keeps you glued to the suspense with its linear progression!

What’s Bad: Nothing Much, only that the film never turns into a wow thriller!

Loo Break: Strictly in the interval!

Watch or Not?: Yes, for Huma Qureshi’s stunning act and a brilliant climax!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 2 hours 5 Minutes

User Rating:

What do you expect from a film that stars a serial contract killer? Too much bloodshed? Brilliant action sequences? A female lead in a Catwoman kind of costume, looking like a diva? But Baby Karmarkar and her world are none of this! Then why does she impress? Only because of one reason – the honesty and the simplicity in its storytelling win, and it wins big time! When a film opens with rain-soaked Mumbai and a brutal murder of a young girl, you expect the drama and the tension tenfold! But Baby Do Die Do eases the tension and begins like any other day in Mumbai. It impresses with its storytelling, big time, because it never grows in ambition! It is grounded and well-brewed!

In one of the acts, Baby Karmarkar tells the audience, “Saare apne log ek ek karke mar chuke. Koi bacha hi nahi hai bachaane ko!” Then, who is Baby fighting for? Why is she fighting? How did she turn into this cold-blooded shooter? Why is she killing people without any fear, and why does she not fear the police despite bumping into the police right after a murder? Every answer is unveiled in this short, crisp, and brilliantly structured film!

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Sikandar Kher As The Antagonist Is Impressive! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Script Analysis

The film opens with Baby’s introduction as a cold-blooded serial killer. Baby Karmarkar (Huma Qureshi) lives a dual life. To the world, she is a deaf-and-mute woman trying to live her life as a woman working with a property dealer. She calls her boss (Chunky Pandey) – Papa, who runs a contract killing business under this property dealing business. Baby eliminates targets without any question. She swears by her Umbrella, which is a smartly done weapon – a sleek gun that is one of the smartest weapons!

Baby Karmarka’s world is dark, but this world isn’t built out of greed. It stems from deep-rooted trauma – the brutal murder of her sister twenty years ago. As Baby unexpectedly begins to crave a normal life after a man called Siddhu (Rachit Singh) proposes marriage to her, things take a wild turn in her life. Baby needs to choose. And the screenplay gives her that choice while she announces, “Silent love story aur violent lifestyle mein se ek ku chunne ka time aa gaya hai!” Does she quit? How did she take revenge for her sister’s murder? All this gets turned into a brilliant screenplay, Nachiket Samanth, Gaurav Joshi, and Jasmeet K Reen – Parveez Sheikh.

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Star Performance

Huma Qureshi delivers what can easily be called the performance of her life. Being stripped of dialogue is the ultimate test for an actor, and Huma aces it by letting her acting do all the lifting! Whether she is channeling cold, calculated violence while holding an umbrella or displaying a vulnerable, soft-hearted side, her performance talks despite her going mute in the film

Huma is backed by an exceptionally brilliant ensemble cast. Chunky Panday in serious roles is always a revelation, and Sikandar Kher as the antagonist wins the climax. Rachit Singh’s performance as the husband anchors the film’s emotional strength, and Seema Pahwa is an absolute delight, anchoring her scenes with effortless authority as the police officer! Saqib Saleem‘s cameo looks unnecessary, while Himanshu Malik’s and Vidya Malvade’s tracks deviate from the story a bit, making it sloppy!

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Huma Qureshi Wins As Baby Karmarkar! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Direction, Music

The biggest victory for director Nachiket Samant is Baby Do Die Do’s deceptively simple storytelling. In an era when thrillers overcomplicate themselves with non-linear timelines, he and his team keep the narrative arc clean and simple. It is almost like a textbook revenge story, but it wins because it focuses heavily on Huma Qureshi’s act and a brilliantly done climax!

The film commands your attention to look at its beautifully bizarre universe. The twists are an absolute stunner. The simple mood of the film is dangerous! It surprisingly captures your attention with every growing twist! The high-stakes situations are laced with light humor and are pulled off convincingly! And oh, the climax! The final 20 minutes deliver a barrage of top-notch twists that elevate the entire experience, leaving you rewarded as an audience!

Nachiket Samant displays immense bravery as he does not follow the usual Bollywood masala template for his revenge drama. You can simply put A + B = C until you reach the climax! He builds a world that is confident and knows what it is doing. The songs add an element, though the film could have done without them. The background score works in the film’s favor, but it could definitely be elevated to make the tension snappier and more eye-grabbing!

While the simple storytelling is the film’s strength, it also acts as a double-edged sword in the first half. For a high-stakes crime thriller, the pacing initially lacks urgency, and it does not look like it would turn into a winner! The setup takes its sweet time to build despite starting immediately with the story of Baby and her Didi and how Baby was left alone when her twin sister was murdered in front of her eyes!

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Huma Qureshi’s Mute Act Screams Loud! (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: The Last Word

Baby Do Die Do wins because the story works in its entirety despite the pacing issue in the first half. It is a rare revenge drama that breaks free from the usual revenge-drama blueprint of Hindi cinema or from a female-led serial-killer story! It feels fresh, and you would not have seen something like this in a long time – simple yet effective! It is a story about a woman who chooses to kill the bad men because one of them killed her sister. But does this bloodbath end? You get the final reveal in a stylized form! You have the hints, but it’s still like that jigsaw puzzle that has only one misplaced block! You struggle putting things together, and finally, when you do, it turns out to be a winner!

As Huma Qureshi sums it up in the end – “Yeh Kahani Baby Karmarkar ki hai. Wo karegi, maregi aur phir karegi!”

3.5 stars.

Baby Do Die Do Trailer

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