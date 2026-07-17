Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Welcome To The Jungle gang has completed three weeks in theatres. It’s been a successful journey, but Ahmed Khan’s directorial is now facing strong competition at the box office. How much profit has it made so far? Scroll below for the day 21 update!

How much has it earned in three weeks?

According to the estimates, Welcome To The Jungle amassed 6.8 crore net during its third week. It collected 5 lakh on day 21, maintaining a stable run despite mid-week blues, although on the lower end. There isn’t any new competition coming in this Friday, but Dhamaal 4 has now stolen the limelight.

The cumulative total in India stands at 135.7 crore net. The action-adventure comedy is currently the 90th highest Hindi grosser at the Indian box office. It is now aiming to surpass Badhaai Ho (136.8 crore). Including taxes, the gross total reaches 160.12 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Total: 135.7 crore

How much profit has it gained?

Welcome To The Jungle is reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore. In three weeks, the makers have gained returns of 10.7 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 8.56%. Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films’ production is a plus affair at the Indian box office.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 21 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 135.7 crore

ROI: 8.56%

India gross: 160.12 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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