Kartik Aaryan Chandu Champion( Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video )

Kartik Aaryan recently won the National Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in Chandu Champion. The film, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, continues to be celebrated for its powerful storytelling and Kartik Aaryan’s remarkable performance.

Sajid Nadiadwala Congratulates Kartik Aaryan For National Award

Celebrating the win of Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala wrote on the banner’s social media handle;

À“A huge, heartfelt congratulations to Kartik Aaryan on winning the National Award for Best Actor for Chandu Champion. Watching Kartik win his first National Award for this film is a moment of pure joy and immense pride for all of us at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

What Kartik did on screen was nothing short of magic. We witnessed him pour his heart into the film to portray Mr. Murlikant Petkar. The physical transformation, the dedication, and the emotional vulnerability he brought to both the set and the screen were truly extraordinary.

A massive thank you to Kabir Khan for directing this beautiful story with so much heart, and to every single technician who brought the vision to life. Thank you to everyone who loved our film and stood by our Champion. This is a victory we will cherish and celebrate for a very long time. At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we are proud to back stories that deserve to be told, and this recognition is personal to all of us. A champion was born. A champion was played. And now the nation is celebrating our Champion!”

More About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is an acclaimed biographical drama that brings to life the extraordinary journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film’s powerful storytelling and emotional depth have resonated deeply with both audiences and critics, leaving a lasting impression.

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