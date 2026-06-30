Sajid Nadiadwala Welcome To The Jungle(Photo Credit –Facebook)

In heartwarming appreciation from one filmmaker to another. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has received a special acknowledgment in the opening credits of Welcome To The Jungle, where he is credited as “Sajid Nadiadwala aka Angel Eyes.”

Story Behind Sajid’s Special Credit

As per sources, “Mr. Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most respected filmmakers and always ready to help his fellow colleagues with unwavering support. He has supported Firoz Nadiadwala like a rock throughout, and hence he called Sajid “Angel Eyes” as he helps everyone selflessly.

The special mention has sparked conversations about the story behind the unique nickname, with Firoz’s remarks shedding light on Sajid Nadiadwala’s generosity and unwavering support over the years.

More than just a credit, the acknowledgment stands as a heartfelt tribute to their enduring friendship and mutual respect.

More About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle marks the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, which began in 2007. The film brings Akshay Kumar back to the franchise and features one of the largest ensemble casts, including Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Lara Dutta, and Raveena Tandon.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is expected to blend action, comedy, music, and large-scale entertainment, staying true to the franchise’s signature style. The comedy entertainer is released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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