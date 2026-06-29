Mardaani 3 World TV Premiere ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Rani Mukerji returned to action with Mardaani 3, the latest chapter in one of Bollywood’s most popular female cop franchises. During its theatrical run, the film created massive buzz, emerging as one of the year’s most talked-about thrillers. This film is now gearing up to reach a wider audience through its television debut.

The fearless Shivani Shivaji Roy is back! For viewers who missed the film in theaters or simply want to rewatch, the wait is almost over. The thriller is set for its world television premiere, giving fans another chance to watch the brave cop take on a dangerous new case.

When & Where To Watch Mardaani 3 On TV?

Mardaani 3 will have its world television premiere on Sony MAX on July 18 at 8 PM. The premiere brings Rani Mukerji’s iconic character back to television screens as the franchise continues its successful run with another high-stakes investigation.

The film marks the return of Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character who has become synonymous with courage and determination over the years. With suspense, action, and several unexpected twists, Mardaani 3 aims to keep audiences engaged from start to finish.

Plot & Cast Of Mardaani 3

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and backed by Yash Raj Films, Mardaani 3 follows fearless cop Shivani’s another investigation. In this gripping new chapter, Rani, as Shivani Roy, investigates the mysterious case of missing girls, uncovering a dangerous network that spirals into a high-stakes battle filled with shocking and dangerous twists. With Rani Mukerji’s commanding performance and a compelling ensemble, the film delivers an intense, emotionally charged edge-of-the-seat experience.

Along with Rani Mukerji in the lead role, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles. Combining crime, mystery, and action, the latest installment continues the franchise’s tradition of placing Shivani Shivaji Roy at the center of a gripping fight for justice.

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