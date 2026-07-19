Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Is All Set To Reach A Major Post-COVID Milestone Globally( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kartik Aaryan has grabbed all the limelight as he won the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Awards. He shared the Best Actor award with Mollywood legend Mammootty. He won the award for his performance in Chandu Champion. As Kartik is currently the hot topic of discussion among movie buffs on the internet, let’s have a look at his post-COVID run at the worldwide box office, which is just a couple of crores away from unleashing a major milestone.

Kartik Aaryan is having a good time in the post-COVID era

Kartik’s post-COVID innings began with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Since Kartik replaced Akshay Kumar as the male lead in the franchise, the film faced trolling during the pre-release stage, but it silenced all critics with its box-office run. It grossed a solid 260.49 crore globally. It was followed by Shehzada, which turned out to be a failure, earning 47.45 crore gross.

His third theatrical release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was a commercial success and grossed a decent 120.26 crore. It was followed by another failure, Chandu Champion, which grossed 91.08 crore. After a setback, he bounced back with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and amassed 421.22 crore gross. His last release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, was a failure, and it grossed 56.34 crore.

Set to unleash a major milestone

With six theatrical releases, Kartik Aaryan has grossed 996.84 crore at the worldwide box office, which is a solid total. As we can see, he needs only 3.16 crore more to reach the 1000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era, which he will achieve on the opening day of his next film.

Up next, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in an untitled Anurag Basu film, Naagzilla, and an untitled Kabir Khan film. With these three biggies, he’s expected to score big globally.

Take a look at the worldwide box office collection of Kartik Aaryan’s post-COVID releases:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 260.49 crore

Shehzada – 47.45 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha – 120.26 crore

Chandu Champion – 91.08 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 421.22 crore

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – 56.34 crore

Total – 996.84 crore

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