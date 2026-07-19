Alpha Box Office Collection Day 16: Won’t Even Match Pathaan’s First Thursday Collection( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has emerged as a major disappointment at the Indian box office and is currently in the final stage of its theatrical run. Going into the third week, the film dropped as low as 25 lakh, which was anyway on the cards given the lack of interest among moviegoers. On the third Saturday, some growth was observed, but it didn’t make any difference, as overall collections remained on the low side. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller earned an estimated 48 lakh on the third Saturday, day 16, showing a jump of 92% from day 15’s 25 lakh. Overall, it has earned 57.53 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 67.88 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of below 65 crore net. With this, it’ll become the first film in the Spy Universe to miss a century.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Week 2 – 8.4 crore

Day 15 – 25 lakh

Day 16 – 48 lakh

Total – 57.53 crore

Alpha won’t even match Pathaan’s first Thursday collection

Currently, Alpha stands at 57.53 crore net, and, as mentioned above, it’ll conclude its run with a collection below 65 crore. So, shockingly, its lifetime collection will be lower than Pathaan’s first Thursday (day 2) collection of 70.5 crore. For those who don’t know, Pathaan is the highest-grossing film in YRF’s Spy Universe, and its highest single-day collection was 70.5 crore, set on the Republic Day holiday.

More about Alpha

Alpha also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (in a cameo role). It is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj Films). It serves as the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore.

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection of Alpha.

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