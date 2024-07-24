Christopher Nolan’s movies are always different from other movies in terms of concept, and the Oscar-winner has fans across the globe. People take inspiration from Nolan’s films, and sometimes, they even remake them. One of the biggest examples is Ghajini, which was an unofficial remake of Memento. The director was not given any credit for it, and Nolan once reportedly expressed his disappointment over the fact. Read on for more.

Aamir Khan-led Bollywood movie was released in 2008, directed by AR Murugadoss. It was the Hindi remake of the director’s Tamil movie of the same name. According to reports, Aamir and Murugadoss co-wrote the film, with the former suggesting changes to cater to the Hindi audience. The movie was a huge success and the first film to cross the 100-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Memento, released in 2000, earned him his first Oscar nomination. It featured Guy Pearce in the lead role. According to an Indian Express report, Anil Kapoor once interacted with the Oppenheimer director, and they ended up discussing the Aamir Khan-led movie.

Anil Kapoor recalled, “I was talking to Christopher Nolan. And he said I have heard that one of my films has been copied. I said Ghajini. He was very upset about it. I told Aamir also. I told (Nolan) the film had just been released over there and is a big success. (He then said) Yeah, no money, no credit, no nothing.”

Christopher Nolan also spoke about his love for Indian cinema, and said “I usually get to see Indian films on planes, I very much enjoy them. As far as history of films, I recently got to see Pather Panchali for the first time and it’s one of the best films I’ve seen, a remarkable piece of work from 1955, its been lovingly restored.”

Nolan added, “The negative was destroyed in a fire, and were able to painstakingly over time been able to bring it back, and someone like me can for the first time watch the film, and enjoy Indian cinema.”

Christopher Nolan once again impressed everyone with his movie Oppenheimer. The movie featured Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. in key roles. Nolan, Murphy, and Downey bagged every award this season, including the Oscars.

