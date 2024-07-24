Kanye West is a renowned personality, but more than his accomplishments in the music industry, the rapper is in the news for his scandals and his wife, Bianca Censori. She is almost always dressed scantily, generating a lot of buzz on social media. Although she had been papped a lot before while being out with Ye, but this time, her husband reportedly blocked Bianca from getting photographed.

A few days back, Bianca stunned everyone with a sheer transparent top as she ditched her bra. Censori never fails to shock the netizens with her fashion. She recently sported a skimpy bikini top at a place with a strict business casual dress code, and she completely disregarded that.

According to TMZ’s report, Kanye West and Bianca Censori went to lunch at LA’s Chateau Marmont on Tuesday. Bianca wore an off-shoulder sheer nude top and matching stockings paired with black heels and a nude baseball hat. It was one of her most modest looks. Meanwhile, Kanye wore his signature black hoodie, trousers, and a matching pair of sunglasses.

In the pictures, Kanye West seemed angry and was seen pushing Bianca Censori behind him, allegedly to keep the paparazzi from taking her photographs. Could it be that the Donda rapper is now done with all the media attention surrounding Censori‘s raunchy wardrobe? Kanye being protective and shielding his wife from getting papped is something new seen by netizens lately. The internet has jumped in to criticize this action of Ye on social media.

One of the users wrote, “Here’s a thought 💭 put some darn clothes on.”

Another quipped, “Well if she dressed normal nobody would stare as much.”

Followed by one saying, “Since when? NOW, all of a sudden? Wtf is wrong with these two anyway?”

“Riiiiight, parades her around naked most of the time and then expects us to believe he’s protecting her. He needs to grow tf up!” stated one user.

One quipped, “Make up your mind, Kanye.”

Another wrote, “Why now all of a sudden.”

And, “Brah seriously get back on your Meds.”

Check out the pictures posted on X by a fanpage:

Ye and Bianca in LA yesterday pic.twitter.com/2sZW3ZsPVb — Ye Bianca (@Yeanca4lyf) July 23, 2024

For more updates on Kanye West and Bianca Censori, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hailey Baldwin Creates Distance From Uncle Alec Baldwin Over Rust Manslaughter Case? Her Latest Confession Sparks Rift Rumors!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News