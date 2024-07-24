Blood is not thicker than water for Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin! The supermodel has opened up about her equation with her family, revealing that she is not very close with the Baldwins anymore. Hailey, who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin.

Interestingly, her revelation comes at a time when her uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, has been making news for his manslaughter court case after he accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set.

Hailey Bieber Is Not ‘Super Close’ With Her Family

In an interview, Hailey Bieber talked about her relationship with her family, disclosing that she is not super close with them, now that she has her own individuality. “I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family,” said the Rhode Skin founder.

However, Hailey added that her equation with her family has nothing to do with her childhood, and she shares some beautiful memories with them. “I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different,” she said, adding, “When I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

The Baldwin Family Had Their Fair Share of Controversies in Recent Years

So what went wrong between Hailey and her family? Well, for starters, it looks like the model wants to distance herself from all the scandals that the Baldwins have had in recent years. Her uncle Alec Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally fired a revolver during the rehearsals of his upcoming Rust in October 2021.

The shot ended up killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and Alec had to face a trial before the case was dismissed over hidden evidence in July 2024. That is not all, in February 2024, Hailey’s elder sister Alaia was arrested for simple assault, simple battery, battery, and criminal trespassing after she forcibly tried to enter a locked employee bathroom at a club in Savannah.

Coming back to Hailey, the 27-year-old model will soon be starting her own family with Justin Bieber as she is pregnant with their first child, reportedly due in August 2024.

Must Read: Did You Know Eminem Almost Played This Mad Max: Fury Road Character? Details Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News