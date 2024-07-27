Recent reports suggest that Bobby Deol may join the cast of Devara: Part 1 as a villain. Saif Ali Khan is also set to play a negative role in the film.

Bobby Deol vs. Jr NTR in Devara?

According to Aakashvaani, Bobby Deol is in discussions to play a villain in Devara: Part 1. Applauded for his negative role in Animal, Bobby Deol will reportedly feature prominently in the film’s second part.

Meanwhile other reports confirm that Saif Ali Khan will also take on a major antagonistic role in the movie.

After some delays Devara: Part 1 is scheduled to release on October 10 2024. The film was initially set to premiere during Eid 2024 but was postponed due to extended VFX work.

Earlier this year, Jr NTR shared a poster announcing the new release date. Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with this film, marking her first collaboration with Jr. NTR.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will be released in two parts. The ambitious project is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the film.

Bobby Deol’s Professional Font

Bobby Deol, following the success of Animal, is set to make a significant impact in NBK109, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. He has also been cast as the villain in Kanguva, an upcoming action thriller film starring Suriya and featuring Disha Patani. In this film Bobby Deol will be seen in a menacing and unique avatar.

Additionally he reportedly joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu in December 2022 though specific details about this film remain under wraps.

Must Read: Throwback To Rana Daggubati’s Surprising Choice For Setting Prabhas Up With This Bollywood Actress And Not Anushka Shetty

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News