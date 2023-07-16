Karisma Kapoor’s life has always been in the limelight. She started very young as an actress, and back then, it created quite a news. Apparently, everyone assumed that women in the Kapoor family did not work in the film industry, and hence, the actress was quite a trailblazer back in the day. She was always on the radar for her movie choices, fashion picks as well as relationships. At one point, the diva was rumoured to be in a relationship with Indian businessman Jeh Wadia. During the same period, the rumour mills ran wild with claims that she was also involved with Ajay Devgn.

The duo starred together in several movies in the ‘90s, like Jigar, Suhaag, Sangram and more. Their chemistry was bang on, and fans wondered if something was cooking between them.

Obviously, the rumours grabbed everyone’s attention and came to a point where the actress had to clear the air herself. As per DNA, Karisma Kapoor once opened up about her equation with Ajay Devgn and Jeh Wadia candidly in an interview with Stardust Magazine 1993 edition. She said, “Believe me, we’re just friends yaar. I don’t know if he feels that way about me because he’s not told me anything. But I don’t think that’s possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it’s the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life and secondly, we’ve signed so many films together.”

Karisma Kapoor also acknowledged the rumours that claimed that she was planning on getting hitched to Ajay Devgn soon. She added, “Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we’re getting married. C’mon, I’m a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It’s so funny really.”

The actress candidly also added her then-rumoured boyfriend, Jed Wadia’s reaction to the entire fiasco. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress said, “You know Jeh (Wadia) called me up from London and screamed, ‘What’s all this I’m reading about you? Did you get into the film industry for all this?’ he asked me angrily. Now he’s coming down in a couple of week’s time. Wonder how I’m going to face him. See, all this tension I’ve to face due to no fault of mine.”

For the unversed, Karisma was also rumoured to get married to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’ son Abhishek Bachchan.

We wonder what happened next! Let us know what you think of Karisma Kapoor’s rumoured relationships and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

