Is the Bollywood Industry involved in Drug Culture? Well, post-Rhea Chakorborty reportedly revealing the names of a few Bollywood celebrities in her interrogation by Narcotics Control Bureau,this is the big question. Many Bollywood stars have been vocal about Rhea’s statement. Now actor Karan Aanand too has expressed his views on the same.

Rhea was questioned by the NCB after a drug angle was added to the ongoing investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Talking about drugs in Bollywood Karan Aanand said, “In today’s times, I am completely denying the consumption of drugs by the B-Town celebrities, because that would be turning away the face from reality, but saying that it’s all-pervasive would be stretching it too far. I do agree that being the biggest influencers, Bollywood celebs have a higher responsibility to present a good example to their millions of followers.”

Karan Aanand added, “And being a responsible member of this industry, I deny that the Bollywood industry is fully involved in drugs. if some are caught in this swamp called drugs, then I pray for those people to strengthen their strong power and get out of this situation. Being a responsible fan or an influencer I would only say one thing, that choose wisely the people you follow”

Karan made his Bollywood debut with Gunday and featured in Kick, where his action scenes were appreciated. But he received prominent recognition for his spy-act in Baby. He even played a cameo in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls.

Karan Aanand also starred in Lupt and Rangeela Raja. The actor recently completed the shoot of his film titled It’s Over. The film based on the lockdown will be releasing soon.

What are your thoughts on stars using drugs in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments.

