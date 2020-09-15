Subhash Ghai directorial film Ram Lakhan released in 1989. Since then, veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have defined brotherhood in Hindi films. Their bond remains strong even today and it can be seen through their social media banter on each other’s posts.

Recently, Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself running along a beach at Alibag. Soon after, Jackie Shroff commented on the post praising him saying, ‘Bhidu bhari’ which translates to ‘Friend, that’s great’. Kapoor, on the other hand, didn’t wait long enough to give a reply which got the fans all excited. He wrote, “get ready for our next together.. team working on it…”.

Jackie shared a screenshot of the funny banter on his Instagram and captioned it with a response to the actor’s comment. He wrote, “Eagerly waiting my Lakhan…”Take a look at the funny banter below:

While the decade long friendship of the two veterans has been heartwarming, fans and followers of the duo are eagerly waiting for them to share screen space once again.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 as a cameo alongside his son Tiger Shroff. He will be seen next in several movies like Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan starrer Radhe and Sanjay Gupta directorial Mumbai Saga. Furthermore, he will also appear in other regional films.

Anil Kapoor will next appear in the Netflix film AK vs AK alongside Anurag Kashyap. The veteran actor will also be seen Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, which is currently at the pre-production stage. It is slated to go on the floor after the pandemic subsides.

Must Read: Sunil Grover Looks So Much Like Gutthi As He HILARIOUSLY Mimics Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s ‘Laptop’ Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube