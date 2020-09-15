Zimmermann Dress – From Alia Bhatt To Shraddha Kapoor To Malaika Arora, Here’s Bollywood’s Favourite Designer Dress

Zimmermann was founded by Nicole and Simone back in 1991. Both the designer sisters have created a niche for themselves in the fashion industry all over the world and are one of the most loved designers by celebrities all across the globe.

Zimmermann sisters are not just famous between celebrities all around the world but also the Royals. We have often seen Kate Middleton wearing designer dresses and it seems like she loves this particular brand a little too much.

Zimmermann is equally famous in Bollywood and we have seen three celebrities wearing the same dress. Guess who? It’s Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Shraddha Kapoor.

We have often seen Bollywood celebrities getting influenced by Hollywood celebrities and their designers and wear the same designer pieces at various events. But little did we know, it’s pretty rare for Bollywood actresses to repeat each other’s fashion choices.

But Alia, Malaika and Shraddha seemed to prove this misconception and wore the same Zimmermann pieces at different events.

Alia Bhatt:

Bollywood’s young fashion queen is known for her bold sartorial choices. Alia Bhatt first wore this dress to BFF Akansha Ranjan’s birthday party back in 2019 and paired it with silver heels and a pretty crown braid hairdo.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress repeated her dress yet again last night and wore it to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday. Alia looked fresh and paired the Zimmermann dress with nude heels and a Chanel crossbody bag. She kept her style chic with a middle-parted hair, a facemask and accessorised it with an Apple watch.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor is one person who experiments a lot with her personal style. She’s her designer’s muse and never questions their ability to make her stand out of the crowd. The Saaho actress wore the Zimmermann dress to the trailer launch of Batti Gull Meter Chalu.

The 33-year-old paired it with nude heels and rocked the beach wavy hair. Shraddha kept her makeup subtle with deep smokey eyes and nude lips. The Baaghi actress didn’t really accessorise the dress and went for just an aesthetic gold ring which was barely even visible.

Malaika Arora:

This one is the hottest mommy in town. The actress is currently home quarantined as she tested positive for coronavirus. But let’s take a moment to appreciate that when it comes to ‘Fashion’ nobody does it better than Malaika Arora.

Be it her simple workout athleisure wear to her brunch dates with her girlfriends to her red carpet looks, this one nail all the departments with so much poise and ease.

Malaika wore this Zimmermann dress to BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house party and made headlines for her hourglass figure. The dress fits so perfectly and you just can’t take your eyes off this beauty. She paired it with grey platform heels and carried a high ponytail.

Her look was quite elegant with pink blushed cheeks and bold red lips. We wish Malaika a speedy recovery!

So, here was our list of Bollywood’s favourite Zimmermann dress. Who do you think nailed the dress better out of – Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Malaika Arora?

