Sushant Singh Rajput News: NCB Brings Goa Drug Peddler To Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a new angle altogether. Initially, everyone was focussed in finding out the culprit but now the case has shifted to the drugs angle. Several videos of the late actor consuming drugs has been grabbing eyeballs these days. In fact, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested for the same.

The latest update, in this case, is that a drug peddler arrested in Goa has been brought to Mumbai on transit remand by the Narcotics Control Bureau. This news is confirmed by an official on Tuesday.

Chris Costa will be examined further in the drug case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

He was nabbed last Sunday and was likely to be produced before a Mumbai court later in the day, said NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra.

He was among the latest lot of drug peddlers, narcotics dealers and contraband suppliers nabbed in the past 2-3 days in Mumbai. There have been other high profile drug suppliers also who have been arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The others arrested have been sent to NCB or judicial custody for varying periods on Monday.

With the NCB making headway, so far a total of 18, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others have been arrested in the drugs angle pertaining to the Sushant case.

Besides, the NCB’s needle of suspicion is pointing at some others in the glamour industry which is facing turbulence since Sushant’s death.

