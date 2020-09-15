Pankaj Tripathi On Nepotism: “Star-Kids Do get Opportunities Quicker Than Others”

Who doesn’t know Pankaj Tripathi now? The actor has become a household name with his brilliant performances in films like Stree, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Gangs Of Wasseypur and more. His journey from zero to hero is really an inspiring tale for many. Obviously, his hard work and dedication cannot go unnoticed.

Well, the 44-year-old actor is an outsider and has created a name for himself on his own. With the recent debate of Nepotism going on in the industry, it becomes immensely important to hear what the talented actor has to say about it.

According to reports in The Times Of India, talking about Nepotism in the industry Pankaj Tripathi shared, “Nepotism has never really bothered me in any way. I have always been busy working on my craft. People might think I am lying when I say that I have never felt uncomfortable in the industry. My truth is that I have had my share of struggles. I have worked immensely hard to bag roles in films. I have struggled for eight long years before people started recognizing me.”

Pankaj Tripathi further added, “Although I have never had any such experiences, I would not deny that I have seen these things happening in the industry with others. Star Kids do get opportunities quicker than others because they belong to a certain family. I never got opportunities so easily. However, nobody stopped me too. No matter if you become a recognized actor after eight years of struggle or just a mere eight days if you do not have the talent; you will not survive in this industry. The audience is very smart. They know who is talented and who is not.”

Pankaj also added that he did not change himself for fitting in this glamour industry. “People in this industry are very good and have always given me love and respect. I have not changed myself even a little to be a part of this industry. I am still that man from rural India. As far as my looks and attire are concerned, I still wear what I am most comfortable in. I have never changed my originality.”

We believe this is what is one of the most important factors because of which Pankaj Tripathi is loved so much. What do you say, guys?

