Manmarziyaan Turns 2! Vicky Kaushal Recalls His Look For The Film & Taapsee Pannu Says, "Rumi Lives On"

The Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan completed two years on Monday. Recalling working on the project, actors Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a few moments from behind the scenes.

Taapsee posted a picture where she is seen with Anurag Kashyap and writer Kanika Dhillon.

“2 years of # Manmarziyaan. 2 years with these 2 .And Rumi lives on ….#LaalPari,” Taapsee Pannu wrote, about her on-screen character Rumi, free-spirited girl.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of his look from Manmarziyaan. Wearing blue spiked hair and a fashionably trimmed beard, Vicky had enthralled his fans with his funky look in the film.

The Anurag Kashyap film also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The film that released in 2018 struck the right cord in many hearts. The music album by Amit Trivedi was also loved and is still treasured.

Taapsee Pannu on the other hand holds Manmarziyaan very close to her heart. Amid the lockdown the actor had shared a few glimpses from one of the most difficult scenes and expressed how she felt while shooting it.

“Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara,” Taapsee Pannu wrote sharing a BTS picture from Manmarziyaan sets.

