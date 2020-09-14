Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been in a state of shock after the actor’s death. They have been continuously fighting for justice. Especially the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is very active on Social media and keeps interacting with fans and seeks their support at times. Recently, she had requested all the fans to plant trees so as to fulfil the Chhichhore actor’s dream. We even saw Ankita Lokahnde abiding by her request and planting trees.

Well, the late actor’s sister has now happily updated all the fans about the success of the mission. She says more than one lakh trees were planted across the globe as part of the #Plants4SSR campaign.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta took to Instagram, where she posted a video of people planting saplings. “More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen,” she wrote alongside the video.

On Saturday, Shweta had reminded the late actor’s fans about the campaign. “And let’s not forget our tomorrow’s campaign #Plant4SSR. Can’t wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfilling his dreams,” Shweta had tweeted.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Prime accused and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of an investigation in the case. The death is investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

Must Read: Shibani Dandekar Deleting #ReleaseRhea Posts From Her Instagram Is False

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube