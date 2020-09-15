Vidyut Jammwal is one such actor who takes fitness to the next level. The actor keeps updating all his fans about the new tricks and techniques he adapts to keep himself fit. Today, the action star has launched a fitness movement using basic techniques of Kalari Freestyle. The Commando actor says being childlike is the easiest way to evolve your body movements.

In a video on his Youtube channel, Vidyut demonstrates a few easy-to-perform movements. Well, isn’t this what we all need during this pandemic?

“Going back to the actions of a child is the road map to fitness, wellness and discovering ourselves. Every action of a child from birth is governed by nature. As we grow, we lack continuous practice, and so we forget the natural rhythm of actions and lose fitness,” Vidyut Jammwal said.

He added: “Through the basic techniques of Kalari Freestyle, one can bring back their natural instincts. These are patterns we notice in children. Being childlike is the easiest way to evolve your body movements.”

Recently, Vidyut revealed that he calls popular American actor-martial artiste Michael Jai White the “spiritual gangster”. White is a guest on Vidyut’s chat show “X-Rayed By Vidyut”, which aims at shedding light on the lives of martial artists and fighters.

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally-released film “Khuda Haafiz”, which is set to have a sequel “Khuda Haafiz Chapter II”.

So did you check out Vidyut’s new fitness videos yet? What do you think about it?

