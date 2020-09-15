Social media is both a blessing and a curse. A blessing because there are people out there who genuinely are kind and want to share it with the world and on the other hand, there are faceless trolls who would troll you for everything you do on social media. Unfortunately, Sonarika Bhadoria is under the radar of a social media curse.

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress shared pictures on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Are you lost babyboy?” That’s one gorgeous picture, we must say.

As soon as she posted the picture, a fan commented, “Tum sukh ke mar jaao” to which Sonarika Bhadoria replied, “Tum toh itne phoole hue ho phat kar nahi mare abhi tak?” Another fan commented, “Ye 28 ki kamar hai toh 34 size kyu li hai aapne” to which the 27-year-old actress replied, “Aapke papa ne paise diye hain jeans ke? Nahi na.. Toh chup rahein.”

Well, this isn’t the first time a celebrity has been trolled for their shape, skin or size. We have often witnessed actor/actresses getting trolled for absolutely no reason at all.

But that was one KICK-A** comeback by Sonarika Bhadoria. Way to go girl!

