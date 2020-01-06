Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up On Body-Shaming: “Your Talent Is Not Related To Your Weight But…”

Sonakshi Sinha made a dreamy debut alongside Salman Khan way back in 2010 with Dabangg. And now, as the actress completes almost a decade of being in the business, she opens up about one problem that has always bothered her and that is body shaming! While the actress has often been trolled for her weight and appearance, she has never let people’s perceptions bog her down.

Sona in her latest interview said that she knew that to be on a visual platform and especially an actor, she had to look a certain way. But the Akira actress says that despite losing 30 kilos of weight, she will always be called fat.

Speaking in her recent interview to HT Brunch, the actress, “Someone comes up with something and that sticks with you forever. Whatever my waist size is, I am forever being called fat. It is quite unpleasant really. Especially since I was heavily overweight at one point and had put in a lot of effort to shed those extra kilos before joining Bollywood. For me, it was a great achievement to have lost 30 kilos. I had never looked as good as I did and I was feeling rather proud of it. So it hit me real hard when people said, ‘Oh, she is too fat to be an actress’. Yes, I was too fat, but I had lost all those extra kilos to be here.”

Ask her if the constant bullying, name-calling or trolled ever broke her spirit, she is quick to refute to even the remotest possibility of anything like that. Sonakshi revealed that she was always a confident person. And the fact that she excelled at sports, plays and debates in her school life, made her realize that a person is not only about looks. She said that it was at that point that she realized that she derived her confidence from her skill set and not from being fat or not fat.

Sona concluded saying, “When I did Lootera (2013), I was at my biggest on-screen, and I gave you a critically acclaimed performance as Pakhi. I was at my thinnest when I did Mission Mangal (2019) and got so much appreciation for playing Eka Gandhi. Your talent is not related to your weight. But you need to have the talent!”

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Parineeti Chopra among others in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 14th August 2020.

