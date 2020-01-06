Malang Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Will Intoxicate You With Their Chemistry, Anil Kapoor Is Jhakaas

Malang Trailer Review: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang has been making the right noise ever since its announcement. The film went on floors in March 2019 and now come Feb 7, 2020, it will be out in cinemas.

The trailer of Malang released today and I must say it promises a stylish and dark romantic thriller. Mohit Suri is known for his sensitive romantic films but with Malang, he seems to have tried to come out of his comfort zone a bit. Though romance still looks an integral part of his story, Malang promises a lot more. Stunning cinematography, absorbing background score, raw action, and lots more tempting stuff seems to have found a place in this upcoming film. Malang has a really cool vibe and that’s something which is going to appeal to the youngsters.

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys a huge fan following among girls and going by his look in Malang this following is going to increase manifolds. He looks hot and girls are going to have a tough time stopping themselves drooling over him. His character also looks interesting and we just hope Mohit Suri has brought the best out of him.

Disha Patani looks happening and will set the hearts of her male fans racing fast. Her chemistry with Aditya is going to be a highlight of the film. Anil Kapoor is young as always and promises an exciting performance. If the trailer is anything to go by, the audience is surely in for a treat. Kunal Kemmu hasn’t been shown much and we’ll wait to see what he has to offer in the film.

Overall, Mohit Suri and team promise a stunning entertainer with Malang trailer and it’s surely going to attract many eyeballs. The film has exactly 1 week for promotions from here and if it gets the support of good music then nothing can stop this one from taking a stylish start at the Box Office. Considering it’s a Mohit Suri film, we can’t expect the music to not create an impression. It looks like a winner.

Rating: 3.5/5

