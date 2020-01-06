Vidya Balan Lashes Out At Constant Pressure On Actors To Give Opinions: “I Don’t Care Whoever Calls Me A Coward”

Amid the ongoing tension in the country over the CAA and JNU violence, several Bollywood actors have voiced their opinions. While some have spoken out of their free will, there are several who have been forced to take a stand because of their public figure profile. But Vidya Balan is certainly not someone to follow stereotypes. The Kahaani actress has lashed out at those constantly expect actors to give inputs on all political issues.

Vidya has said that it is absolutely an actor’s choice if he or she wants to voice for or against an ongoing issue in the county. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, “I don’t know why actors are expected to give opinions on everything.”

The actress further said that people should not hold grudges against an actor if they choose to avoid questions on such sensitive issues. “If we are ill-informed, if we decide not to talk about something, I think it is absolutely fair. Even if you are not ill-informed and I choose not to speak about something because today if I say something it can be held against me and there could be repercussions for a whole lot of other people. I work on the sets, where there 200 people working on one film. If something impacts that film, I will feel guilty about the work of so many people suffering. I think it needs to be looked in the larger context.”

She concluded saying, “That is one of the pitfalls of social media – no one has an opinion but everyone has an opinion. Most people know nothing about nothing. Everyone feels the need to scream louder than the other and I don’t feel that compulsion and I don’t care whoever calls me a coward. It’s my life, it’s my voice, I will use it where I want, and when I want and I won’t when I don’t.”

On the professional front, Vidya will next be seen in the Anu Menon directed Shakuntala Devi. The film is a biopic on math wizard, Shakuntala Devi, who is more often referred to as the Human-Computer. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

