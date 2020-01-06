D41: Dhanush’s Next Gets Titled As ‘Karnan’, Action Drama Goes On Floors

Kollywood superstar Dhanush delivered a super hit Asuran last year. And now the multiple-time National Award-winning actor after wrapping up Karthik Sunbbaraj’s gangster-thriller #D40 a week back has kickstarted his next, Karnan.

The versatile actor started the shoot of Karnan, which was earlier tentatively titled #D41, at a village in Tirunelveli with a muhurat pooja there.

Picture of the actor sporting a mustache along with the film’s leading lady Rajisha Vijayan, comedy actor Yogi Babu, Malayalam actor Lal, and director Mari Selavaraj has been going viral all over the Internet.

With Karnan, the gorgeous Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan will be making her debut in Tamil films.

The Dhanush starrer is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush fans currently await the release of their favorite actor’s action drama, Pattas. The film has the Maari actor in dual roles. Dhanush will be seen playing the roles of father and son in the Tamil venture.

Pattas has actresses Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada opposite Dhanush in lead.

The action drams is been helmed by R S Durai Senthilkumar, and it is been bankrolled under Sathya Jyothi Films production banner.

The music for the film is been composed by Vivek-Mervin.

The Dhanush starrer will hit big screens on 16th January 2020.

