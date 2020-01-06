Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill HITS Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli Throws A Shoe At Vishal Aditya Singh In Anger; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful seasons of the reality show, and rightly so! From a 5 week extension to physical brawls becoming an everyday thing, this season is certainly one of the most tedha seasons. And now, one of the most loved couples of the show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are seen getting into a nasty brawl in an upcoming promo that has surfaced online.

A certain clip that has gone viral has shown Sidharth Shukla poking fun at Shehnaaz Gill by telling Mahira that she is the best person in the house which is why everyone else is jealous of her. Shehnaaz cries in her bedroom and when Shukla comes inside to talk to her, the Punjabi actress ends up slapping him twice. She also throws a photo frame in a fit of anger.

Things do not end here because Sidharth does not stop poking fun at Shehnaaz even in front of Asim, Aarti, and Mahira. Shehnaaz started beating herself up and throws slippers at Sidharth to vent her frustration. She accuses Sidharth of maligning her image and clarify’s that she is not jealous of anyone in the house.

While physically assaulting each other has become very common in the Bigg Boss house, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh too began hurling abuses at each other. The fight intensifies as Madhu too hits Vishal with chappals. An agitated Vishal tells Bigg Boss that after this humiliation either he will stay in the house or Madhurima.

Well, it certainly will be interesting to see what happens in today’s episode and who out of Madhurima and Vishal walk out of the house. It also will be interesting to see how Sidharth reacts to Shehnaaz’s outburst, considering the fact that SidNaaz is one of the most loved couples of the house.

