Chhapaak Advance Booking Kickstarts! If You Belong To These Cities, You Can Book Your Tickets Now

Deepika Padukone is all set to make her big-screen comeback with Chhapaak. Her last film Padmaavat released back in January 2017 and proved to be a 300 crore grosser. Now Chhapaak may not fall in that commercial film zone but it has surely made the audience wait for its release.

Chhapaak is releasing in cinemas on the coming Friday i.e. January 10, 2019, and is clashing with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The advance booking for the film has now kickstarted in some of the major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata & Chandigarh. The number of shows for which the booking has been opened is limited as of now but it will start in a full-fledged way in the upcoming few days.

In Mumbai, Chhapaak has 175 shows open for booking as of now while in Delhi there are 124 shows available. Pune has 66 shows, Kolkata has 79, Ahmedabad has 45 and Chandigarh 20.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday recently and started from the city airport along with her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika, who turned 34 on Sunday, was spotted cutting her birthday cake at the Mumbai airport. The video, which Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral.

In one of the clips, Ranveer and Deepika’s car arrives at the airport. The Gully Boy star is then seen walking all the way to open the door for his lady love Deepika.

The video was captioned: “#ranveersingh and #deepikapodukone at the airport as they are on their way to celebrate her birthday in Lucknow.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!