Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt In Cultural Shock, Has To Learn Cuss Words For The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become the talk of the town since its inception. While the leading man of the film is still a mystery, now grapevine has that the actress has to learn cuss words for the films and Alia is having a complete transformation for the same. Below are all the details you would want to know.

The news that Alia is suppose to learn Marathi for her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now the reports in Bollywood hungama says that she also has to get comfortable with cuss words and that is happening to be a new learning for her.

A source close to the development said, “It is quite a culture shock for Alia to hear the way her character speaks. The cuss words are like a swearing-in ceremony into a world Alia never thought she would enter.”

“She often has to ask the meaning of certain words that her character has to spew angrily. And the unit goes into amused convulsions trying to explain what the profanity means,” the source added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaption of a chapter from the book Mafia Queen Of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film revolves around a brothel owner who was thrown into the business at a young age and how she managed to become the boss there. The film will also bring some old gangsters to life. There have been numerous names who will be playing the gangster including Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh but there is no confirmation yet.

The film went on floors in late December, 2019 and is set to hit the screens on September 11, 2020.

