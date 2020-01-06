Anweshnam: Rashmika Mandanna Is In Awe Of Jayasurya & Shruthi Ramachandran’s Thriller

Filmmaker Prasobh Vijayan who is known for his revenge thriller Lilli, unveiled the trailer of his upcoming medical thriller Anweshnam on Saturday. The film features Jayasurya and Shruthi Ramachandran in lead.

The trailer of thriller venture which revolves around a certain mishap surrounding a family has been well received by the cine-goers.

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna who has shared screen space with Shruthi in their Tollywood release Dear Comrade, took to her Instagram story to appreciate the trailer.

As Rashmika along with Shruthi’s poster wrote: “I loved the trailer. I hate to see you cry so well @shruti.ramachandran this is for you. I love you!”

Talking more about Anweshnam, the thriller also has actor Lal, Lena and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles.

Anweshman is been jointly bankrolled by Mukesh Mehta, A V Anoop, and C V Sarathi under the E4 Entertainment banner.

The music for the film is been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Talking about Rashmika, the gorgeous actress who was last seen in Dear Comrade, is all geared up for her upcoming release, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film has Rashmika opposite Mahesh Babu in lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

The trailer of the film which was released yesterday has been getting good reviews from all across. The Rashmika starrer is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January all across.

