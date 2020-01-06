Malang Actor Anil Kapoor’s Constant Advice To Aamir Khan: “Never Let Go Of Rajkumar Hirani”

Bollywood has seen some major director-actor duo who create magic on-screen whenever they come together. From Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Salman Khan-Ali Abbas Zafar, another top contender in the list remains to be Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. And Malang actor Anil Kapoor constantly suggests Aamir to not let him go!

Anil Kapoor today was present at the trailer launch of Malang, starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead. While speaking about Aditya Roy Kapur’s reuniting for a blockbuster association with Mohit Suri post Aashiqui 2 and Mohit Suri’s bond with producer Luv Ranjan, Anil Kapoor shared, “I always say Aamir Khan, never let go of him (Rajkumar Hirani). Sometimes what happens is, when people work on different projects, they get busy doing ‘I’ve made this, you’ve made this’. This should actually be done. Sometimes there are some teams, some cast that should be held onto. Your team is very very important and there are certain stars which come together to make something exciting”

“Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, they still do films together. It’s not like they can’t work with anyone else, because there’s some magic and those teams should stand by each other. It’s always good. So, I suggested Mohit the same”

Meanwhile, their upcoming film, Malang, is directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani, the film will release on 7th February 2020.

About Malang, director Mohit Suri had earlier shared, “I am excited to share the trailer of Malang with the audience today. With this movie, I am essentially returning to a space that I enjoy the most, which is intense, edgy and mad. I hope it is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience as it has been for each of us.”

