Box Office 2019 VS 2018: From Sanju & Stree To War & Kabir Singh, Bollywood Got Many Hits In These 2 Years; Find Out Which Year Leads?

Box Office 2019 VS 2018: After scoring more “numbers”, “more 100 crores” and “200 crores grossers”, the year 2019 is leading from 2018 on “number of hits” perspective as well.

In the year that has gone by, Bollywood churned out more successful or hit films compared to the year 2018 and that’s a good sign regarding the progress of the industry.

Have a look at the number of successful and hit films in 2019:

Good Newwz: Plus (on the way to be a hit)

Mardaani 2: Plus

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Hit

Bala: Super Hit

Housefull 4: Hit

War: Plus

Dream Girl: Super Hit

Chhichhore: Hit

Saaho: Hit

Mission Mangal: Super-Hit

Batla House: Hit

Super 30: Plus

Article 15: Super-Hit

Kabir Singh: Super-Hit

Bharat: Plus

De De Pyaar De: Plus

The Tashkent Files: Super-Hit

Kesari: Hit

Badla: Super-Hit

Lukka Chuppi: Super-Hit

Total Dhamaal: Plus

Gully Boy: Super-Hit

URI: The Surgical Strike: Super-Hit

Total: 23

List of successful and hit films in 2018:

Simmba: Super-Hit

KGF Chapter 1: Hit

Kedarnath: Plus

2.0: Super-Hit

Badhaai Ho: Super-Hit

Andhadhun: Super-Hit

Sui Dhaaga: Hit

Stree: Super-Hit

Gold: Plus

Satyameva Jayate: Hit

Dhadak: Hit

Sanju: Super-Hit

Veere Di Wedding: Hit

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran: Hit

Raazi: Super-Hit

102 Not Out: Plus

Baaghi 2: Super-Hit

Hichki: Hit

Raid: Hit

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Super-Hit

Padman: Hit

Padmaavat: Plus

Total: 22

Bollywood had 23 successful movies in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018. The growth is not much but it’s definitely there and that’s a positive sign.

Some big films like Dabangg 3 disappointed in 2019 and reduced the overall potential. Also, big superstars like Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan remained absent. But thanks to some major surprises like Chhichhore, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, The Tashkent Files, URI: The Surgical Strike and more, the year proved to be a good one.

We hope this streak continues in 2020 and more films turn out to be successful.

