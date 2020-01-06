Box Office 2019 VS 2018: From Sanju & Stree To War & Kabir Singh, Bollywood Got Many Hits In These 2 Years; Find Out Which Year Leads?

Box Office 2019 VS 2018: After scoring more “numbers”, “more 100 crores” and “200 crores grossers”, the year 2019 is leading from 2018 on “number of hits” perspective as well.
In the year that has gone by, Bollywood churned out more successful or hit films compared to the year 2018 and that’s a good sign regarding the progress of the industry.
Have a look at the number of successful and hit films in 2019:
Good Newwz: Plus (on the way to be a hit)
Mardaani 2: Plus
Pati Patni Aur Woh: Hit
Bala: Super Hit
Housefull 4: Hit
War: Plus
Dream Girl: Super Hit
Chhichhore: Hit
Saaho: Hit
Mission Mangal: Super-Hit
Batla House: Hit
Super 30: Plus
Article 15: Super-Hit
Kabir Singh: Super-Hit
Bharat: Plus
De De Pyaar De: Plus
The Tashkent Files: Super-Hit
Kesari: Hit
Badla: Super-Hit
Lukka Chuppi: Super-Hit
Total Dhamaal: Plus
Gully Boy: Super-Hit
URI: The Surgical Strike: Super-Hit
Total: 23
List of successful and hit films in 2018:
Simmba: Super-Hit
KGF Chapter 1: Hit
Kedarnath: Plus
2.0: Super-Hit
Badhaai Ho: Super-Hit
Andhadhun: Super-Hit
Sui Dhaaga: Hit
Stree: Super-Hit
Gold: Plus
Satyameva Jayate: Hit
Dhadak: Hit
Sanju: Super-Hit
Veere Di Wedding: Hit
Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran: Hit
Raazi: Super-Hit
102 Not Out: Plus
Baaghi 2: Super-Hit
Hichki: Hit
Raid: Hit
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Super-Hit
Padman: Hit
Padmaavat: Plus
Total: 22
Bollywood had 23 successful movies in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018. The growth is not much but it’s definitely there and that’s a positive sign.
Some big films like Dabangg 3 disappointed in 2019 and reduced the overall potential. Also, big superstars like Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan remained absent. But thanks to some major surprises like Chhichhore, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, The Tashkent Files, URI: The Surgical Strike and more, the year proved to be a good one.
We hope this streak continues in 2020 and more films turn out to be successful.
