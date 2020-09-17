Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Soft P*rn Comment About Urmila Matondkar Using Sunny Leone's Example

As she continues facing heat from Bollywood celebrities after calling Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star, Kangana Ranaut launched a fresh attack saying fake feminists are equating being a porn star to something derogatory.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Thursday.

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood’s alleged ‘drug-mafia’. Reacting to it, Kangana Ranaut said that Urmila Matondkar is “making a mockery” about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

Kangana Ranaut’s tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. On Wednesday, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene — that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

Her comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it without naming Kangana.

