If you have watched Zindagi Gulzar Hai even once in your life, you’ll agree that it’s one of the best dramas ever made in the world. From the excellent chemistry of Fawad Khan’s Zaroon and Sanam Saeed’s Kashaf, some brilliant character sketches, a heartwarming storyline and beautiful music, Zindagi Gulzar Hai had everything which desi audience looks for.

Even though the show was made in Pakistan, it enjoyed huge patronage from the Indian viewers. In fact, Fawad Khan became a rage in India only after Zindagi Gulzar Hai aired on Zindagi channel here.

Now the latest news is that Fawad & Sanam are all set to treat you again! Though it won’t be a huge treat like ZGH still a good one. Both actors will be seen together virtually as Sanam along with Fahad Mustafa will be talking with Fawad virtually at his online show, Our Guess Tonight.

Sanam Saeed took to Instagram and shared the promo of the show with her fans in which all three can be seen having lots of fun. Sanam captioned the post, “Guessing games are my favourite! 🤔✌️👌 Watch @23news.tv’s brand new show “Our Guess Tonight” with #FawadKhan featuring #FahadMustafa and #SanamSaeed only on #23News’ IGTV and Youtube channel, this Friday evening at 5 PM! @fawadkhan81 @sanammody @mustafafahad26”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Isn’t that amazing?

Fans are naturally going gaga over all three of them and the comments are proof. A fan with username @atulsanalog commented, “I’m a big fan of yours Sanam. Dheron salaam.”

Another one with username @rida.ms333 wrote, “Dil ko sukoon, rooh ko Qaraar aa gya….. Sanam aa gayi keh zindagi ka paigaam aa gya..😍😍💝”

“Can’t wait to see you and fawad together ❤❤” wrote @yugrajkaur643

“✨💞👸🏻Sanam👸🏻 Anxiously awaiting🤗💖to c on the game show💞✨all the best to u🤝😘” wrote @asmichael03

“And you along with the host are our favourite!👌✌ We don’t need to play a guessing game in that :P” posted @lilat.goyal

What are your thoughts on this? Are you waiting for the show? Let us know in the comments section.

