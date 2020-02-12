Koimoi Musically Recommends Sau Gram Zindagi From Guzaarish: A Beautiful Take On Life, A Gem Of A Melody That You Must Not Miss

Song: Sau Gram Zindagi

Movie: Guzaarish

Year: 2010

Lyrics: Vibhu Puri

Singer: Kunal Ganjawala

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Zindagi… Life.. It’s a riddle. So many intellectuals, writers, poets and lyricists have written about it and have tried to understand, what is it actually! As Gulzar sahib wrote in his poem, “Zindagi kya hai jaan’ne ke liye.. zinda rehna bahot zaroori hai, aaj tak koi bhi raha to nahi,” no one has understood the meaning of life.

Even Indeevar says, “Zindagi ka safar, hai ye kaisa safar koi samjha nahi koi jaana nahi.”

Even in the past two decades a lot of songs have been written on Zindagi. Neelesh Misra’s “Kuch to bata zindagi, apna pata zindagi” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Kausar Munir’s “Love You Zindagi” from Dear Zindagi, there are so many examples. Zoya Akhtar, in fact, made a whole film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Among a long list of songs which have talked about Life so beautifully, I today recommend you “Sau Gram Zindagi” from Guzaarish.

Vibhu Puri, the lyricist of Sau Gram Zindagi has written this song like he is explaining a well-spent life layer by layer.

Thodi si meethi hai, zara si mirchi hai… sau gram zindagi ye, sambhaal ke kharchi hai.

Asli hai, jhooti hai, Khaalis (pure) hai, farzi (fake) hai… sau gram zindagi ye, sambhaal ke kharchi hai

The words are self-explanatory but yet so deep that you can’t explain but just feel by taking a dive.

Der tak ubaali hai, cup mein daali hai.. kadvi hai naseeb si, ye coffee gaadhi kaali hai… chamach bhar cheeni ho, itni si marzi hai..

Now that describes the beautiful pain that life is. You cook it well so that it can enjoy its taste as you want. But just like a “Black tea” it may taste bitter but it all is for your greater good.

Khari hai, khoti hai, rone ko chhoti hai… Dhaagey se khushiyon ko, seelti hai, darzi hai.

Life is genuine, it’s a waste but it’s too short to regret. Sometimes it stitches happiness too just like a tailor stitches clothes.

While the lyrics are as beautiful as it gets, Shail Hada has composed and Kunal Ganjawala has sung the song like they are literally tasting the life in that moment. The way Kunal speaks every word, it gives you pleasure like someone is speaking on your behalf. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s music adds to the value.

Sau Gram Zindagi is a sheer melody which you must listen when you are free. In this age of loud music, this song will make you feel what you are missing.

