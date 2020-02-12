Avengers: Endgame: Chris Hemsworth's Gym Trainer Shares Actor's Fitness Secrets That Make Thor Look Physically Perfect & Fit

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth has won our hearts with his powerful performance as the God of Thunder, Thor. From the first Thor film to Endgame, the handsome actor always made us fall in love with his performance as well as his amazing physique.

Thor has a tall, fit and beef up built with Chris’ abs adding the hotness quotient to it. However, looking that perfect on the big screen isn’t a cakewalk for Chris Hemsworth. The actor’s gym trainee Luke Zocchi revealed what efforts go behind making Chris’ body perfect for Thor.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Luke Zocchi said, “I helped out along the way and he’s got an amazing work ethic, that’s one thing about Chris, whatever he’s doing he gives it 100%. He trains really hard but I almost feel like he earnt it, I just motivated and mapped things out. I can’t take all the credit.”

Luke also shared how working with Chris for his body started. In 2011, when he got the role of Thor for Marvel, the actor called Luke and what was meant to be 6 weeks of working out together, went on for 5 years. After Thor, Hemsworth was a part of Avengers 2 and the duo always worked together to make the God of Thunder look physically strong.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

About the Avengers: Endgame actor’s food and workout habits, Zocchi revealed, “Every day on set, I go in in the morning, I work hand in hand with the chef, we map out all his food for the day, I oversee that, there’s a gym on set and I’m on standby.”

The trainer reveals that they knew in which scene his character will have his top off. So they would accordingly plan out the working out and exercises to make his abs and body look drool-worthy and appealing in that scene.”

In Avengers: Endgame, we saw how Thor’s character is on the heavier side with a potbelly. Despite his character gaining weight, the makers showed that he is still strong and worthy and his powers are not determined by his appearance. In Thor: Love and Thunder, we can’t wait to see if there is any physical transformation in his character or not.

