Bigg Boss 13 has gone on to become the most loved seasons of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Despite being just a few days away from its finale, the show has hooked viewers with shocking twists with each passing day. And now, in what might be the biggest shocker for the viewers, Vicky Kaushal is all set to enter the BB house to not just spook the life out of the contestants, but also to announce a mid-week eviction!

Yes, you read right guys. Vicky Kaushal, who has set out to promote his upcoming horror film under the Dharma Productions banner, will enter the BB house at the midnight hour. In a promo shared by the makers, the contestants are seen scared to death with strange and eerie instances happening in the house. Taking to his social media handle, Vicky posted an image of himself with a caption that read, “Ghar se nikalte hi, kuch door chalte hi, raste mein hai #BigBoss ka ghar! Stay tuned… the inmates are up for a surprise horror story tonight. #Bhoot #21stFeb.”

While Paras Chhabra claims to see shadows inside the house, the contestants soon saw a voodoo-like doll in the bathroom area. And just as we too start believing some ghostly presence in the house, Vicky entered the house in a headless costume and left the already scared contestants shell-shocked! Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai are the Top 4 contestants while Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh are in the danger zone for elimination. After finally revealing himself to the contestants, Vicky announces that when he leaves the Bigg Boss house he will also be taking one of the 3 nominated contestants with him.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and helmed by Karan Johar, Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship features Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. the film, which has been announced as a trilogy is slated to release on the 21st of February, 2020.

