Malang Box Office Day 6 Morning Occupancy: Faces A Dip After A Steady Trend!

Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer Malang opened to some good reviews from critics and the audience feedback too was quite favourable but the same hasn’t been reflected in numbers. The film is somehow managing a fair total by primarily working in premium multiplexes.

Malang enjoyed a steady trend on the first two weekdays but saw a dip for today’s early shows. The film recorded the occupancy of 10-12% for the morning shows across the country. The film is all set to close the opening week on a moderate note.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar in key roles.

Meanwhile, known for surprising the audience by twisting the stereotype image of actors and presenting them in a new avatar, Mohit Suri, has re-packaged Kunal as a twisted antihero brimming with a violent and psychotic edge.

Suri’s slant at redefining his actors is nothing new. He credibly transformed Riteish Deshmukh, popular for his comic roles, into an evil guy in “Ek Villain“. Also in “Malang”, which collected Rs 25.36 crore in its opening weekend, Suri has reimagined the normally affable Aditya Roy Kapur as a cold, avenging machoman out on a killing spree. Also, he has cast Anil Kapoor as a sly encounter cop, making maximum use of the actor’s sharp sense of humour.

“I have always tried to break that stereotypical (image of actors). I somehow see something that the others have not seen. They (other filmmakers) tend to only see their (the actors’) success, their films’ success and then they typecast the actors,” Suri told IANS.

