Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 33: Continues Its Blockbuster Run, All Eyes Now On Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Even though a number of films have released since the arrival of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s war-drama in theatres, it stays on to be audience choice. The only film which is now collecting more than the Om Raut directed film is Malang, though new release Shikara and also last week’s release Jawaani Jaaneman have now been left behind.

The film is collecting more than these films now, what with 0.75 crores* more coming in on Tuesday. This has brought the film’s total to 268.52 crores* and with some stretch, 270 crores would be touched before the close of the week.

After this blockbuster success, the stakes are higher up for Ajay Devgn for his Independence Day release Bhuj – The Pride of India. At least 200 crores would be expected out of that film which again has patriotism and battle drama coming together. Before that the superstar would also be seen in a cameo in Sooryavanshi and rest assured, his huge fan base would be thrilled.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

