Angrezi Medium: Irrfan’s Heartwarming Message Will Make You Emotional, Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow, WATCH

Everyone is eagerly waiting to see Irrfan on the big screen again with Angrezi Medium. The actor was last seen in Blackmail (2018) after which he went to London for his cancer treatment. Irrfan, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan shot for the film last year. The trailer of the film is all set to be out tomorrow.

Today, the makers shared a video in which Irrfan has sent out a special message for everyone. The actor says, “Hello bhaiyyo aur behno, namaskar, main Irrfan. Main aaj aapke saath hoon bhi aur nahi bhi. Khair, yeh film Angrezi Medium mere liye bohot khaas hai. Sach yakeen maniye ki meri dili khwaish thi ki is film ko main pyaar se promote karu jitne pyaar se isko humne banaya hai. Lekin mere shareer mein kuch unwanted mehmaan baith rahe hai, unse vartalab chal raha hai. Dekhte hai kis karvwat uth baithta hai. Jaise hi ho, aapko iktalah ki jayegi (Hi, I’m Irrfan. Today, I’m with you and not there too. This film Angrezi Medium is very precious for me. I really wanted to be a part of the promotions but I’m undergoing treatment currently).”

About the film, Irrfan said, “Umeed hai aapko yeh film aapko sikhayegi, hasayegi, rulayegi, fir hasayegi shayad. Enjoy the trailer and be kind to each other (I hope this film enlightens you, makes you laugh, cry and laugh again).”

Watch the video below:

The video also shows us a lot of glimpses and stills from the film. It has definitely added up to our excitement to watch the film.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!