Bigg Boss 13: EXPOSED! Shehnaaz Gill’s Obsession With Sidharth Shukla Was All Planned?

With just 3 days to go for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, the countdown has already begun with the Top 7 contestants trying their best to garner audience’s votes through their stints. From Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz to Arti Singh amongst others, all the contestants have contributed even from their personal lives to become the top favourites. But Shehnaaz Gill had it all planned with her growing obsession with Sidharth Shukla? Read on to know.

During yesterday’s episode where Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma was seen grilling housemates, Asim Riaz made some shocking revelations that even left the housemates baffled. He mentioned how co-contestant Paras had told him that it was Shehnaaz’s makeup artist who had asked her to build an angle with Sidharth Shukla, and that could garner her popularity.

While Sid and Gill react to it with a confused yet angry look, Paras interrupts saying he never mentioned names. To this, Shehnaaz Gill clarifies that her makeup artist had told her if she ever ends up falling for someone in the house, she doesn’t have to hold back her feelings but instead express it. Howsoever, there were no names, even Sidharth Shukla’s mentioned in their conversation, and alleged Asim had been making the story up by himself.

Meanwhile, the show has also been witnessing Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s budding friendship over the episodes, and fans have been really happy about it. On the other hand, it is the family members of the contestants outside the house who are indulged in wars too, with all of them trying to prove their closed ones right or at the top.

