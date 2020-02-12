Not Prabhas, But An Indian Cricketer Wins Anushka Shetty’s Heart; Is Marriage On The Cards?

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty has been making headlines from the past many months following her alleged relationship with her Baahubali co-star, and South heartthrob, Prabhas.

The actress who is busy these days with promotions of her film Nishabdam has once again made it to news not just for her upcoming release, but also for reports about her getting hitched to her rumoured cricketer boyfriend.

As per a report from Republic World, Anushka’s rumoured cricketer boyfriend belongs to a family from the Northern part of India.

However, no much information about the man in question has been revealed, and an official confirmation too about the marriage is yet to be made by the Bhaagamathie actress.

Talking about Anushka’s upcoming venture Nishabdam, the actress will be seen playing the role of a mute artist.

The film also has R.Madhavan in lead. Madhavan and Anushka are paired opposite each other in the thriller, as the duo will be seen playing a married couple.

Apart from Madhavan and Anushka, Nishabdam also has Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a major role along with Hollywood artist Michael Madsen.

Nishabdam is been directed by Hemant Madhukar and it is been co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa.

The R.Madhavan starrer will hit the big screen in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages.

