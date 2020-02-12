Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Which Two Recent Oscar-Winning Films Inspired Him To Make Great Cinema, WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has always expressed his admiration to cinema from all parts of the world. The superstar, who is on a sabbatical since December, 2018 (Zero) is enjoying his time watching different films. In a video, SRK revealed which two Oscar-winning films have inspired him to make great cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked which is his favourite movie of all time. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor said that it’s difficult to pick up one movie but he loves Sholay and Dirty Harry. In the same video, Khan said that recently he is inspired by two amazing films which have won the Academy Awards.

SRK said, “The new film that has really inspired me to make great Parasite from South Korea. I think that was excellent. And so was Joker. These two films are very good.”

Watch the video below:

A few months ago, King Khan even took to his Twitter page to share his views on Parasite. He tweeted, “Just saw Parasite the South Korean movie on my kids recommendation. What a delightfully discomforting film. A bizarre look at social status, the state of the world…and the parasitic nature of the Materialistic Hope we all feed and live off!!”

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite has won Oscars in the category of Best Cinema, Best Direction, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

On the other hand, Todd Phillips’ Joker which stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role was nominated in 11 categories. Joaquin Phoenix won the Academy Award in the Best Actor category.

