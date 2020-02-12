Beyhadh 2 Actor Ashish Chowdhry Shares His Valentine’s Day Plans

It’s going to be a day off for actor Ashish Chowdhry on Valentine’s Day, as he plans to spend quality time with wife Samita and his children. Ashish is currently a part of the ongoing TV show “Beyhadh 2”.

About his Valentine’s Day plans, Ashish Chowdhry said, “My son Agasthya has recently fractured his arm, and though it is normal for children to get hurt, I am feeling sorry that I couldn’t spend too much time with him during a time that is difficult for him. So, I am taking two days off during Valentine’s Day and will go on a weekend trip that will be a strictly no-mobile-holiday.”

“It is a perfect time to pamper my wife and make her feel loved, as she has been complaining about my unavailability,” he added.

In Sony TV show, Ashish plays business tycoon Mrityunjay Roy, aka MJ.

