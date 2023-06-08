Ashish Vidyarthi is an accomplished Indian actor who is known as a versatile actor with a knack for portraying diverse characters on screen. He has gained recognition for his powerful and often villainous roles as well. But he recently made headlines after he announced his second marriage.

The veteran actor recently married Guwahati-based entrepreneur Rupali Barua in a small ceremony in Kolkata and received a lot of love from friends and family. However, some netizens took this opportunity to troll him, mocking his age and getting married at an old age.

During a conversation with Indian Express, Ashish Vidyarthi questioned the naysayers and asked why he cannot seek happiness and companionship at his age. He said, “I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat (old)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment (being a buddha) that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old. We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don’t do things just because you’re old.’ So, does that mean you’re supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?”

Ashish Vidyarthi also spoke about the importance of being able to live freely and make choices for oneself without any prejudice. He said, “What are these walls we are creating for everyone? A law-abiding human being, who’s doing things legally, who’s paying his taxes and is working hard. That person is making a personal choice, to get married, legally, with another person, who’s also keen to have a family and live with love. It’s a thing in which each one of us should actually be supporting each other rather than puncturing somebody else. That is something I did not expect and was shocked because throughout my life I have added value,” he said.

Previously, Ashish had shared a video on social media, addressing his marriage. He also revealed who they met and how they decided to tie the knot.

