Recently, Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the 2nd time with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata on May 25 in a private registry marriage. The couple got married in a hush-hush affair that was attended by their close buddies. While reports were abuzz that Ashish got married again at 60 he recently revealed that he is 57 while Rupali is 50.

While the news of his 2nd wedding took the web by storm, it divided social media users into sections- while one section has been trolling the actor, other others are lauding him to live his life and marry the love of his life. Amidst the chaos, the actor has finally addressed many rumours and spilt the beans on his 2nd marriage.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ashish Vidyarthi shared a self-shot video where she spoke about his first and 2nd marriage in depth. Speaking about his former wife Piloo Vidyarthi, he said, “About 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now 22. He is working. But somehow for the last few years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful innings that we played together, how we saw the future was slightly different from one another.”

He further said, “We tried our best if we could sort out our differences. That we noticed that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other. And that will take away from happiness. And, happiness is all what we want, right? So at that point we both sat down together and said that we would do it amicably.”

In the same he also about his 2nd marriage with Rupali. Ashish Vidyarthi said, “I literally let the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55, maybe, and I said I want somebody to get married to. That’s how I met Rupali Barua and we got chatting then we met. Then we discovered something interesting about one another and we thought that we could be walking together as husband and wife. Therefore, Rupali and I got married. She is 50 and I’m 57, not 60. But age doesn’t matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy. Whatever be our age, right? So, just wanted to let you know let’s keep moving. Let’s respect how people are living their lives.”

