Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fails To Defend Himself When Accused Of Being Violent; Fans Call Out Salman Khan’s Biasness

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has entered the finale week and people can’t wait to know the winner. The contestants who made it to the finale are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Shehnaz Gill, and Asim Riaz. BB13 will be known for a lot of drama and controversies compared to other seasons so far.

If there’s one person who has contributed to a lot of drama, fights and controversies in the house, it’s Sidharth Shukla. From verbal to physical fights, Sid messed up in every way he can but the makers never took any major action against him. That’s the reason why viewers called Salman Khan biased several times because he would always ignore Shukla’s violent behaviour inside the house.

However, when journalist Rajat Sharma entered the house and questioned Sidharth Shukla for his behaviour, the actor couldn’t defend himself well. As there was no Salman Khan too to save him, the actor fumbled several times when he was told about the allegations levied on him.

Sharma said that he received videos from people in which Sid has pushed Asim at least 8 times. He told Shukla, “This is your problem. You don’t give importance to anybody other than yourself. As for Asim, members of the public have sent me videos. You pushed him eight times.”

To this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor answered, “Yes, I pushed him but only when he touched me.” Rajat then said, “You are elder than him, you have more experience. Asim is relatively new. You ought to have displayed some patience.” Sid answered that he tried his best to explain his side and frustration to Asim but nothing work. To this, the journalist slammed him with a question, “So, if he doesn’t listen to your explanation, then you will push him?”

As soon as the episode aired, a lot of viewers took to Twitter to bash Sid and well as Salman Khan and called the latter ‘biased’ again.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

#RajatSharma finally someone showed Sidharth shukla mirror and no one can do it better than you I think you can be the best host for bigg boss who can see right and wrong clearly @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @RajatSharmaLive — bhullar (@kaurr0001) February 11, 2020

What #RajatSharma shown today was difference between Hype & Reality!! Everything was DITTO!! Wish, Salman would had shown spine earlier!! Makers made him to speak lot nonsense this time. Kudos to your professionalism, @RajatSharmaLive!!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — R. ♡ (@ravirajpoot29) February 11, 2020

#SalmanKhan sir please learn some ways from #RajatSharmaOnBB13 .. #RajatSharma sir aab ne baaja dii isshhhhh fukla ko — A Strugler 👱🏻‍♀ (@lyfgoesonn4) February 11, 2020

Today in front of an unbiased journalist & when confronted with hard evidence of all his kartoots in the house even his famed logic failed Siddharth Shukla. He just couldn’t defend himself in front of Rajat Sharma. Rashmi Desai & Asim Riaz fared much better. #BiggBoss13 — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) February 11, 2020

Well, even in the last week, the drama inside the house has intensified. Let’s see who wins the title of Bigg Boss 13!

