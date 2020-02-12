Mark Ruffalo Has THIS To Say About Working With Bong Joon-ho For A TV Series Based On Parasite

On Monday, after Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite won 4 Oscars, there were reports that the director will be collaborating with Mark Ruffalo for a TV series. The reports mentioned that the Avengers: Endgame actor & Bong Joon-ho will come together to make a series based on Parasite.

This series will be aired on HBO and it’s a six-hour-long project. However, the makers have not commented regarding the same. Well, our very own Hulk has now responded to the speculations of working with the Oscar award-winning director.

Mark Ruffalo told TMZ, “(Bong is) amazing, I love him. He’s amazing. His speech last night was incredible. It’s an amazing movie. I’d be honoured to be able to play something in that.”

When asked if he is collaborating with Bong Joon-ho for a series based on Parasite, the actor shared, “You know how it is. Nothing’s done until it’s done. Maybe one day. It would be cool to be part of it.”

Mark didn’t confirm being a part of the series but he didn’t even deny the same. It would be interesting to see the actor working with such an ace director.

