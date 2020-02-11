Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty are all silent about their upcoming explosion in Sooryavanshi. Following the Shetty style of promotions, the makers will start promoting the film a month before its release. Pav Dharia’s superhit track Na Ja is said to be a part of the film.

Na Ja has already garnered 383 million views on YouTube & it’s been ruling the clubs & pubs since then. It’s been said the makers of Sooryavanshi have remastered the track and used it in the film. As of now, makers have retained Pav’s voice for the song.

It would be interesting to see how Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif retain the magic of the original song which is a favourite of many. Also, the recreated tracks are usually a soft target for bashing and it’s to be seen how the audience will accept this one.

A user on Twitter shared the video of Akshay Kumar riding a Red sports bike with Katrina Kaif and Na Ja is playing in the background. Check out the video below:

Recently Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon. They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer Singham and is all set to come up with another cop drama Sooryavanshi.

In the image, one can see Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with “Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)” written on it. Speaking of Sooryavanshi, it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.

Apart from Sooryavanshi Akshay will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film Prithviraj lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

