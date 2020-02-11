Avengers: Endgame Villain Thanos Turns Into A Coffee Bean & We’re Amazed By It!

Avengers: Endgame will always be very close to the hearts of Marvel fans’. Released in 2019, the film saw the destruction of the mighty villain Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) and the death of everyone’s favourite superheroes, Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson).

Soon, it will be a year since Avengers: Endgame released. But any news regarding the film, the actors, or any theories that are connected with these Marvel superheroes never fails to grab our attention. Well, this time, there’s something interesting related to Thanos and believe us, you won’t be able to unsee it.

A Reddit user named u/globnam shared a different version of Thanos’ face and we are amazed! This person made Thanos a coffee bean and we are in awe of his talent! The comment section is full of compliments for his person and his talent.

Check out the post below:

One of the comments under this post is tweaked from Thanos’ dialogue ‘The hardest choices require the strongest wills’ and it reads, “The hardest choices require the strongest brew”.

Another person commented, “Does the coffee also taste balanced notes of ash and bitterness with a hint of purple groovy, like the real deal?”

One more person wrote, “id be down for black Thanos”.

Looks like Thanos will always be one of the most loved as well as hated villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or we might have to wait to watch the Phase 4 of Marvel to see which bad guy manages to build the craze like The Mad Titan.

